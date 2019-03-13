Clearwater Paper declines ~15% despite earnings beat

Clearwater Paper (CLW -15.1% ) Q4 results were impacted by lower average selling prices, unfavorable absorption of fixed costs over lower volumes of retail shipments, higher pulp costs and Ladysmith mill divestiture

The company says that net loss included $195.1M non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to the consumer products business taken in Q4 2018.

Consumer Products segment sales declines 9.3% to $212.7M, with tissue sales volumes down 7.3% to 80,980 tons and Converted product cases shipped down 8.2% to 11.6M; average tissue net selling prices decreased 1.4% to $2,627 per ton.

Pulp and Paperboard segment sales expands 6.9% to $216M, as Paperboard sales volumes reaches 218,322 tons, +3.9% with average prices up 2.1% to 982/ton.

Adj. EBITDA margin compresses ~260bps to 11%; adjusted operating margin is 0.4% as compared to 4.9% last year; adj. net income declines from $14.5M to $7.4M

