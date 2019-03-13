More on Corindus Vascular Robotics Q4 results

Corindus Vascular Robotics (CVRS +0.7% ) reports Q4 revenue growth of 11.5% Y/Y to $4.67M.

During the quarter, Corindus installed six new CorPath GRX Systems and one system upgrade, increasing the installed base of CorPath GRX to 52 systems.

Gross profit totaled $1.9M (+58.3% Y/Y).

Shipped 522 cassettes in the quarter, a 15% increase Y/Y.

The company successfully conducted the world’s first in-human telerobotic coronary intervention using CorPath GRX.

Cash and equivalents were $23.8M.

“Through the expansion of existing programs in the U.S., increased utilization and the broadening of our global footprint, we believe we are on the right path to serve patients and build shareholder value,” said Mark Toland, President and CEO.

