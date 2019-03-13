Kerrisdale bearish on iRhythm Tech; shares down 3%

IRhythm Technologies (IRTC -2.6% ) is down on modestly higher volume in early trade in apparent response to a bearish report from Kerrisdale Capital who is short the stock. Key points:

Revenue growth for the Zio heart rate monitor patch will dramatically fall in the coming years due to expected lower reimbursement. Heretofore, the company has been able to secure revenues higher than legacy cardiac monitoring methods due to "skillful maneuvering" around the reimbursement coding process. Zio's temporary CPT code will transition to a permanent code in 2021, a move that could slice reimbursement by 33 - 50%.

Competition is heating up with new entrants offering superior devices and more diverse product portfolios. IRTC's efforts to diversify have fallen flat, evidenced by its pullback on the Zio AT device.