Disney-Fox asset deal unanimously approved by Mexico's IFT

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) has unanimous approval from Mexican telecom regulator IFT for its $71B media-asset purchase from Fox (FOX, FOXA), a deal now set to close in a week.

As with approval in Brazil, it centered on something of a sports firewall, with Disney selling all Fox Sports assets within six months and agreeing not to jointly produce sports content with Fox Sports.

Disney won't be able to repurchase part or all of that business for 10 years, according to IFT.

Also, National Geographic and Nat Geo Wild will need to be maintained separate from A&E channels A&E, History, H2 and Lifetime.