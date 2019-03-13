Oaktree surges as Brookfield agrees to buy majority stake

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) surges 12% after Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) agrees to acquire 62% of Oaktree.

Brookfield to acquire all of Oaktree's class A units for $49.00 in cash or 1.0770 class A share of Brookfield per unit; represents a 12% premium based on Oaktree class A unit closing price on March 12.

Brookfield sees the transaction accretive to Brookfield on a per-share basis before any benefits from the combination.

Oaktree may pay a distribution of up to $1.05 per class A unit for the March quarter; no further distributions may be paid unless the deal hasn't closed by Sept. 30, 2019.

Howard Marks and Bruce Karsh will continue to have operating control of Oaktree as an independent entity for the foreseeable future. In addition, Marks will join Brookfield’s board.

Total consideration will be paid 50% in cash and 50% in Brookfield shares.

Holders of all outstanding Oaktree class B units will sell to Brookfield 20% of their units for the same consideration as the Oaktree class A unitholders.