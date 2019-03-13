Clean Energy Fuels +23% after Q4 easily tops expectations

Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE +23.8% ) surges in early trading after reporting a smaller than expected Q4 loss and better than expected revenues of $96.2M, up from $89.3M in the year-earlier quarter.

CLNE says it delivered 98.7M gallons in Q4, 14.2% above the 86.4M gallons delivered in the year-ago quarter; for the full yea, it delivered 365.5M gallons, up 4% from 351.4M gallons delivered during 2017.

CLNE forecasts a FY 2019 GAAP net loss of $12M-$18M and adjusted EBITDA of $50M-$55M, assuming no AFTC; the company says legislative circumstances impacting the AFTC and changes in diesel and natural gas market conditions resulting in unrealized gains or losses on commodity swap contracts could significantly impact results.