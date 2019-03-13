Hemispherx Bio up 8% on Ampligen progress

Nano cap Hemispherx Biopharma (HEB +7.5% ) is up on more than triple normal volume following its update on its Ampligen programs. It plans to release additional updates on a quarterly basis.

Multiple clinical trials are in process at the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. Two new studies assessing the combination of Ampligen and Merck's (MRK +0.2% ) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) have been initiated at both sites.

Five additional trials evaluating combinations of Ampligen and various checkpoint inhibitors are being prepared.