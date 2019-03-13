Equinix shuffles veteran leaders into new roles

Equinix (EQIX +0.1% ) has reshuffled leadership, reassigning company veterans to new roles in the C-suite as the company reorganizes its approach to its platform.

Karl Strohmeyer (currently Americas president) will take over as chief customer and revenue officer, overseeing go-to-market strategy and Sales, Marketing, Customer Care and Experience, Commercial Solutions and regional management. That brings all customer-facing functions into a single organization.

Chief Marketing Officer Sara Baack will become chief product officer, with leadership of Product Marketing, Management, Development and Engineering across core co-location and interconnection offerings along with edge services.

And EMEA President Eric Schwartz will become chief strategy and development officer, with oversight of Corporate Strategy, Corporate Development, Business Development, Real Estate, Capital Planning and the company's hyperscale initiatives.