Goldman sees sterling rally if Brexit deadline delayed

Delaying the U.K.'s exit from the EU could boost the British pound toward 80 pence per euro, its strongest level since the Brexit vote in 2016, as chances for "softer outcomes" would increase, according to a Goldman Sachs note.

The pound sterling strengthens 0.6% against the euro to 85.8 pence.

Such outcomes could include a customs union, single market membership, or a second referendum, the note said.

Remaining risks include the possibility of a general election, and a no-deal result could see the euro reach parity with the pound, wrote Goldman strategist George Cole.

ETFs: FXB, OTC:GBB, DGBP, UGBP