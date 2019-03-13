Crude oil gains as U.S. cuts crude production outlook

Crude oil prices are higher, helped by a U.S. government forecast showing slower than expected U.S. production, as drillers scale back in smaller shale plays and the Gulf of Mexico; WTI +1.7% to $57.85/bbl, Brent +0.8% to $67.23/bbl.

The EIA still sees crude output reaching record levels but it cuts its 2019 forecast to 12.3M bbl/day, 110K lower than it had forecast previously, and guides 2020 production to reach 13M bbl/day, 170K lower than last month’s estimate.

"This is just the beginning," says Phil Flynn of Price Futures Group. "The reality of the situation is that a lot of these guys are not making money and are having a hard time keeping these production levels up."

U.S. crude stocks also fell unexpectedly last week, according to data from the American Petroleum Institute.

A huge power blackout in Venezuela also has crippled oil exports, and "failures in the electrical system [are] likely to accelerate the loss of 700K bbl/day" in oil supply, Barclays analysts say.

