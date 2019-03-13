Amazon's auto tech moves bump up against GM

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas advises investors to pay attention to Amazon's (AMZN +0.8% ) relationship with General Motors (GM +0.6% ) after the e-commerce juggernaut's recent moves in auto tech, including a $700M investment in Rivian and $530M investment in autonomous player Aurora.

"Watch what Amazon is doing. It really matters… and it raises the question: Is Amazon a potential partner with GM, or a competitor against GM? Both could also be an option," writes Jonas.

GM continues to push investments toward autonomous vehicle subsidiary Cruise.