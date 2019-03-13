Alexandria Real Estate's $850M notes offering prices

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE +0.9% ) prices a public offering of $850M of notes.

$350M of 3.800% senior notes due 2026 priced at 99.893% of principal amount with a yield to maturity of 3.817%.

$300M of 4.850% senior notes due 2049 priced at 99.949% of principal with a yield to maturity of 4.853%.

$200M of 4.000% senior notes due 2024, priced at 102.368% of principal amount plus interest accrued since Jan. 15, 2019, become part of same series of $450M of notes originally issue June 21, 2018; yield to maturity of 3.453%.

