More on Daqo New Energy Q4 results

Daqo New Energy (DQ -3.1% ) reports Q4 polysilicon production volume of 7,301 MT, +54% Q/Q, with external sales volume of 7,030 MT, +13%

Polysilicon average total production cost declines $8.94/kg to $7.94/kg in Q4 2018, and average cash cost declines 7% to $6.64/kg

Polysilicon average selling price was $9.69/kg as compared to $10.79/kg in Q3

Revenues increased 12% on Q/Q basis to $75.6M, however declined 36% on Y/Y basis.

The company ended the quarter with cash and restricted cash balance of $94M, with total borrowings of $171.5M

For Q1 2019, forecasts polysilicon production and sales volume of ~8,500MT-8,700MT and 8,400MT to 8,600MT, respectively

The Company will conduct a debottlenecking project by upgrading several older CVD furnaces beginning in mid-March through June 2019, the project is expected to have a limited impact on production volume

For Q2 2019 and FY 2019 expects polysilicon production of 7,600 - 7,800 MT and 37,000 - 40,000 MT, respectively.

Previously: DAQO New Energy beats on revenue (March 13)