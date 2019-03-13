Blackstone-backed Embassy Office Parks set for first Indian REIT IPO

Embassy Office Parks REIT, backed by Blackstone Group (BX +1.2%), seeks to raise ~INR 47.5B ($682M) in India's first real-estate investment trust listing, Bloomberg reports, citing terms of the deal it obtained.
The REIT will offer up to 158.6M units at INR 299-INR 300 each. Anchor investors can put in orders on Friday, before the offering goes public March 18-20.
The company's portfolio is made up of ~33M square feet of office space across the four cities of Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, and Noida.
Strategic investors have agreed to subscribe to INR 8.76B, according to the terms.
