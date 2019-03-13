More on Goldfield's Q4 results

Goldfield (GV -2.8% ) reported Q4 revenue growth of 23.9% Y/Y to $36.69M, due to the increase in electrical construction operations.

Segment revenues: Electrical construction $36.68M (+34.5% Y/Y) and Real estate development $2.3M (-99.9% Y/Y), decrease in revenue was due to the reduced number of completed units available for sale through year-end.

Electrical construction gross margin declined by 230 bps to 13.4%, reflecting the decline in the number of completed units available for sale through year-end

Q4 operating margin declined by 318 bps to 2.3%.

EBITDA was $3.31M (+3.03% Y/Y) and margin declined by 182 bps to 9%.

Total Backlog was of $214.5M flat, with Electrical construction backlog at $101.8M (-7.6% YY).

Company extended its Stock Repurchase plan from September 30, 2019 until September 30, 2020 and increased the number of shares available for purchase. The revised plan will permit an additional 2,500,000 shares to be repurchased, increasing the amount available for repurchase to 2,726,120 shares.

