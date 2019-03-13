Spotify's Apple complaint has real merit, KeyBanc says

Spotify's (SPOT -0.2% ) European antitrust complaint against Apple (AAPL +0.4% ) has "significant merit," KeyBanc says.

The challenge creates financial risk for Apple, in that the company's App Store policies could be forcibly changed, with an impact on Services revenue, analyst Andy Hargreaves writes. In its most recent earnings report, the company reported 19% growth in Services revenue (to a record $10.88B) with a 62.8% margin.

Spotify's complaint centers on the 30% cut Apple takes for its in-app purchase system, which Spotify says is vital to its promotion-based conversion rate. Spotify's annual holiday conversion promotion brought in 7M new subscribers over six weeks, including almost 500,000 in a single day.

But the action creates brand risk for Apple as well as financial risk, Hargreaves says.

He rates Apple Sector Weight.