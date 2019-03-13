More on B2Gold Q4 results

B2Gold (BTG -1.4% ) reports Q4 gold sales of $272M with sales volume of 221,307 ounces (+61% Y/Y) at an average price of $1,230 per ounce (-3%)

Consolidated gold production was 231,687 ounces, slightly exceeding reforecast production and ~ in-line with the original budget.

Gross margin remained flat to 25%; reported operating loss of $6.6M as compared to income of $20.6M.

During FY 2018, B2Gold nearly tripled cash flows from operations to $451M, and utilized additional cash flow to reduce debt by $220M to $480M, with cash of $103M.

For FY 2019, expects gold production of ~935,000-975,000 ounces, with cash operating costs of ~$520-$560/ounce and AISC of ~$835-$875 per ounce

Forecasts FY 2019 cash flow from operations of ~$410M

