Shell-led group launches bid to build two Dutch offshore wind farms

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A +1.8% ) says it is teaming up with energy company Eneco and builder Van Oord in a bid to construct two wind farms off the Dutch coast.

The tender for the wind farms, with total capacity of 750 MW, is open until March 14 for bids that require no subsidies on electricity prices.

The Netherlands plans to add another 7K MW in offshore wind capacity during 2024-30 as it seeks to turn around a track record as one of the most polluting countries in Europe.