INSYS continues selloff from near-term rally, down 12%

INSYS Therapeutics (INSY -11.6% ) is down on modestly higher volume. Shares have sold off more than 21% since touching $6.59 on March 4. The stock had rallied over 80% in February before correcting.

It filed its 2018 annual report yesterday evening. Sales were down 42%, primarily due to continued pressure on Subsys.

Operations consumed $55.9M during the year. Quick assets totaled $95.7M at year-end.

The 10-K includes a disclosure (page 94) that the company will require significant additional capital which may be difficult to raise, therefore creating "substantial doubt" about its ability to survive considering its legal expenses. Management is exploring strategic alternatives in order to meet its obligations.