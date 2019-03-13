Dolan family amends suit against Altice USA over News 12

The Dolan family has amended its lawsuit against Altice USA (ATUS +1.5% ) over the News 12 channel, asking the court to force a restoration of staffing levels to 462 for a five-year period.

That would enforce a court order from February ordering Altice USA to maintain "status quo" staffing at the station for the remainder of the lawsuit, which is set for trial in September, the Dolans say.

"Altice made a solemn promise to my family that it would protect News 12's amazing staff for five years after closing the Merger Agreement," says Patrick Dolan, who was News 12's president at the time it was sold along with Cablevision to Altice USA.

The Dolans are also asking for a third-party monitor to oversee compliance with the court order over a five-year period.