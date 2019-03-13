TVA chief Johnson is front-runner for PG&E's CEO job - Bloomberg

Outgoing Tennessee Valley Authority boss Bill Johnson is the top choice to lead PG&E (PCG +0.6% ) out of the biggest utility bankruptcy in U.S. history, although a final decision has not been made, Bloomberg reports.

PG&E also is said to be near an agreement with investors represented by the Jones Day law firm that could see the company’s board revamped in coming weeks; the group holds ~40% of PG&E’s stock and reportedly have discussed nominating at least nine directors.

The new board probably would not include candidates from a competing slate proposed by activist investor Blue Mountain Capital, according to the report; Blue Mountain earlier nominated 13 directors.

Yesterday, PG&E again pushed back the deadline for nominating new directors, giving shareholders until March 19 to propose candidates.

