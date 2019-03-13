Willis Lease Finance +5.6% as revenue jumps 87%

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) gains 5.6% after Q4 total revenue jumped 87% to $118.2M from $63.2M a year earlier.

Included in Q4 2018 total revenue was $5.3M gain on sale of leased equipment; adoption of ASC 606 accounting standard as of Jan. 1, 2018 increased spare parts and equipment sales revenue by $1.9M and cut the gain on sale of leased equipment by $0.2M during the quarter.

Q4 earnings from operations increased to $19.6M from $2.09M a year earlier.

Book value per share increased to $47.43 at Dec. 31, 2018 from $41.63 at Dec. 31, 2017.

