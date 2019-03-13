Team up 10% post Q4 results

Team (TISI +10.6% ) Q4 revenue decreased by 2.1% Y/Y to $309.8M. Segment revenues: IHT $149.76M (+0.7% Y/Y); MS $131.47M (-9.2% Y/Y); and Quest Integrity $28.57M (+25.2% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross margin improved by 177 bps to 27.6%.

Adj. EBIT was $5.29M (-33.1% Y/Y) and margin declined by 80 bps to 1.7%.

Adj. EBITDA was $24.54M (+4.8% Y/Y) and margin improved by 52 bps to 7.9%.

SG&A expenses were $90.07M (+8.7% Y/Y) and margin was 29.1% up by 289 bps .

Q4 Operating cash flow of $36.6M, and Free cash flow for the quarter was $28.79M, compared to negative $13.82M a year ago.

Previously: Team reports Q4 results (March 13)