Hong Kong authority intervenes to defend HK$

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority sold U.S. dollars to buy HK$1.51B (US$192M) late last week then bought an additional HK$3.93B on Wednesday in an effort to bolster a sagging currency, the Wall Street Journal reports.

A glut of cash in the Hong Kong financial system weighed on market interest rates, pushing down the city's currency. The monetary authority took the action to prevent the Hong Kong dollar from weakening beyond 7.85 to the U.S. dollar, the lowest level allowed under the financial hub's currency peg,

Weak loan demand and absence of big companies going public have contributed to the cash in Hong Kong's financial system, according to Howard Lee, deputy chief executive of the monetary system.

