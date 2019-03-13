BP teams up with Environmental Defense Fund to combat methane leaks

BP (BP +2.6% ) joins Royal Dutch Shell in urging the U.S. government to tighten rules limiting methane leaks from oil and gas production and says it is teaming up with a prominent environmental group to develop technologies to limit emissions of the greenhouse gas.

"We believe in direct federal regulation of methane for new and existing sources" in the U.S., Bernard Looney, head of BP oil and gas production, said yesterday at the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston.

CEO Bob Dudley said the continued persistence of fossil fuels means the world is not on a "sustainable path" to avoid the worst harms of global warming.

Shell yesterday prodded the Trump administration to tighten restrictions on methane gas emissions.

BP aimed to cut methane emissions to 0.2% of its overall oil and gas output by 2025, and Looney said the company achieved that target in 2018.

BP also announced a three-year partnership with the Environmental Defense Fund aimed at developing further technologies to detect and prevent methane leaks.

If all energy companies achieved methane emission targets similar to BP, it would equal shutting ~2K big coal-fired power plants, according to EDF President Fred Krupp.