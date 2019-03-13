Phitrust urges Vivendi to oust Bollore as chairman

Asset manager Phitrust is proposing that Vivendi (VIVHY +1.2% ) oust its chairman, Yannick Bollore, when the annual meeting comes around on April 15.

Bollore shouldn't be chairman of the board as well as CEO of Vivendi ad company Hamas, Phitrust says.

“We’ve asked numerous times to modify Vivendi’s corporate governance; we said it numerous times to Vincent Bollore, and obviously they’re not listening to us,” Phitrust tells Bloomberg.

Yannick Bollore took over the Vivendi chairman role from father Vincent Bollore (BOIVF +0.2% ) in April.

