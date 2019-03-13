Trading surge in oil options prompts speculation around Petrobras - Bloomberg

Global oil options markets this week are the busiest since November amid a flurry of buying apparently from a large producer protecting against a drop in prices, Bloomberg reports.

Some traders reportedly have pointed to Petrobras (PBR +1.6% ) as the buyer, given the timing and size of the trades; the company said in a 2018 filing that it hedged 128M barrels of crude at an average price of $65/bbl, buying the protection in February and March.

CEO Roberto Castello Branco said over the weekend that the company's best protection against periods of low prices in the international market is low production costs but it is also willing to continue to use hedging instruments to protect part of the production from price variations.