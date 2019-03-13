Canada bans 737 MAX aircraft from its airspace in latest blow to Boeing

Boeing (BA -0.2% ) dips slightly into the red after Canada becomes the latest country to close its airspace to 737 MAX 8 and MAX 9 jets, making the U.S. the only country to stand by the aircraft.

Separately, CNN reports U.S. pilots who fly the 737 MAX have registered complaints about the way the jet has performed in flight, citing a federal database.

In one of the complaints, a captain reported an autopilot anomaly which led to a brief nose-down situation; in another complaint, a first officer reported that the aircraft pitched nose down after the autopilot was engaged during departure.