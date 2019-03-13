Stocks power ahead on resilient economic data

The three major U.S. stock average advance as durable orders and construction spending reflect a resilient U.S. economy and inflation remains tame.
Nasdaq gains 0.9%, S&P +0.9%, and the Dow +0.7%.
Health care (+1.3%) and information technology (+1.1%) lead the S&P sectors, while utilities (+0.2%) and communication services (+0.3%) lag the overall market gains.
Among other movers: CVS (+3.8%) , UnitedHealth (+2.6%), Nvidia (+4.3%), Adobe Systems (+2.3%), AT&T (-1.0%), Home Depot (-0.6%).
Crude oil +1.8% to $57.89 per barrel.
10-year Treasury slips, pushing yield up 1 basis point to 2.62%.
Dollar Index weakens 0.3% to 96.68.
British pound gains 1.2% against the greenback after the U.K. government announces tariff cuts and before U.K. Parliament votes on whether to leave without a deal in place.
Now read: U.S. bull market turns 10 years old »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox