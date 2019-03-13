Stocks power ahead on resilient economic data

The three major U.S. stock average advance as durable orders and construction spending reflect a resilient U.S. economy and inflation remains tame.

Nasdaq gains 0.9% , S&P +0.9% , and the Dow +0.7% .

Health care ( +1.3% ) and information technology ( +1.1% ) lead the S&P sectors, while utilities ( +0.2% ) and communication services ( +0.3% ) lag the overall market gains.

Among other movers: CVS ( +3.8% ) , UnitedHealth ( +2.6% ), Nvidia ( +4.3% ), Adobe Systems ( +2.3% ), AT&T ( -1.0% ), Home Depot ( -0.6% ).

Crude oil +1.8% to $57.89 per barrel.

10-year Treasury slips, pushing yield up 1 basis point to 2.62%.

Dollar Index weakens 0.3% to 96.68.