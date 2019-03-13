Chinese smartphone weakness trouble for Apple?

Mobile phone shipments in China totaled 14.5M in February, down 20% Y/Y, according to China Academy of Information and Communications Technology data.

Smartphone shipments fell 20% Y/Y to 13.8M.

February tends to be weak due in part to the Chinese New Year, but this year's performance had the lowest numbers in six years.

Analysts attribute the drop to the trade war-related economic slowdown, smartphone market saturation, and excess inventory at retailers.