Fennec Pharma down 9% on Pedmark filing delay

Thinly traded micro cap Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC -9.3% ) is down on more than 70% higher volume, albeit on turnover of only 94K shares, in apparent response to its announcement that it now expects to complete the rolling submission of its U.S. marketing application for lead candidate PEDMARK near year-end or early 2020, a delay of six months or more.

The company had already started the process, but its contract ingredient manufacturer was acquired which necessitated a facility change.

PEDMARK, a novel formulation of chemical reducing agent sodium thiosulfate, will be used to prevent hearing damage in pediatric cancer patients receiving platinum-based chemo.