American Public Education +3.4% post Q4 results

American Public Education (APEI +3.4% ) reports Q4 revenue decrease of 1.5% Y/Y to $73.93M.

Net course registrations at APUS declined by 1% Y/Y to 79,400.

Net course registrations by new students decreased by ~1% Y/Y to 9,800.

APUS student enrollment decreased by 2% Y/Y to ~81,400 students.

New student enrollment at HCN decreased by ~4% Y/Y.

Total student enrollment at HCN was flat Y/Y.

Total cash and equivalents were ~$212.1M & Capex were ~$9.4M.

1Q19 Outlook: Decrease in revenues of 5%-0% Y/Y; EPS of $0.29-0.34; At APUS, net course registrations by new students expected to increase 8% Y/Y; At HCN, new student enrollment decreased ~30% Y/Y and total student enrollment decrease ~15% Y/Y.

