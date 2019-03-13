BlueLinx Holdings down 19% post Q4 results

BlueLinx Holdings (BXC -19.9% ) reported Q4 revenue growth of 55.2% Y/Y to $673M; and Pro forma net sales were down by 13.3% Y/Y.

Company recorded a net loss of $16.17M for the quarter, compared to net income of $53.48M a year ago.

Q4 Gross margin declined by 74 bps to 12.1%; and operating margin fell by 197 bps to -1.1%.

Adj. EBITDA was $6.78M (-31% Y/Y) and margin declined by 126 bps to 1.01%.

SG&A expenses were $80.66M (+63.2% Y/Y) and margin of 11.9% up by 60 bps .

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $41.56M, compared to $2.5M used a year ago.

Company mentioned that Integration efforts realized through December 2018 should result in annual synergies exceeding $30M in 2019.

Previously: BlueLinx Holdings reports Q4 results (March 13)