More on Superior Gold Q4 earnings

Superior Gold (OTC:SUPGF +6.6% ) says that the company achieved record annual production of over 90,000 ounces in 2018, from Plutonic Gold mine, generating sales of $107.5M

In Q4 produced and sold 20,541 and 19,305 ounces of gold, respectively, at an average realized gold price of $1,237 per ounce

Reported Q4 mill throughput of 451,000 tonnes, +47% Y/Y

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash stood at $17.5M, with no long-term debt

The Company intends to focus on re-establishing the Plutonic Gold operations capable of producing at least 100,000 ounces of gold annually

