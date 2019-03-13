Pacific Ethanol -2% as Q4 loss more than doubles

Pacific Ethanol (PEIX -1.9% ) is lower after its Q4 loss more than doubled to $34.5M and revenues fell 15% Y/Y to $334M as demand weakened and ethanol prices fell.

For the full year, PEIX's loss mounted to $67.9M from $38.1M in 2017, and revenues dropped 7% to $1.52B.

PEIX says Q4 results were hurt by "market conditions, regulatory uncertainty and trade disputes, which compressed production margins to record lows," adding that margins have improved so far in Q1 but "have further to go to restore profitability."

Q4 production gallons sold fell 13% Y/Y to 131.1M and total gallons sold also slid 13% to 209.4M; the company's average ethanol sales price averaged $1.45/gal vs. $1.52/gal in the year-ago quarter.

The company says it has initiated a strategic realignment to improve liquidity and reduce debt but provides no specifics.