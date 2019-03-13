Actively managed PRME set to be merged into an index-based ETF

Under a proposed reorganization, First Trust Heitman Global Prime Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PRME), an actively managed exchange-traded fund managed by First Trust Advisors, would be merged into First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FFR), an index-based ETF managed by FTA.

FFR would be the surviving fund. The reorganization has been approved by both PRME's and FFR's boards of trustees.

Under the proposed transaction, PRME shareholders would receive shares of FFR with a value equal to the aggregate net asset value of the PRME shares held by them.

Expected to close by the end of 2019.