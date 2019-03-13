Report: Disney/Fox combo in India to cost up to 350 jobs

Disney's (DIS -0.7% ) $71B asset deal with Fox (FOX +0.1% , FOXA +0.2% ) will cost as many as 350 jobs in India, the Economic Times reports.

That's from redundancies tied to the takeover of Star India.

Star and Disney India will be able to close combined books on March 31, according to the report, which will be followed by a restructuring.

That new entity will be atop India's entertainment industry with rights to some of the country's biggest media properties, including rights to India Premier League, English Premier League, top regional language and Hindi television shows, and films.

It will have 80 channels, up from Disney's current eight channels.