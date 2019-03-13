Basel Committee issues warning on crypto-assets

A global standards-setter for banks is sending out a warning on cryptocurrencies and the like.

The growth of crypto-asset trading platforms and financial products related to crypto "has the potential to raise financial stability concerns and increase risks faced by banks," the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision said in a statement.

Though banks currently have very limited direct exposures in crypto-assets, "they present a number of risks for banks, including liquidity risk; credit risk; market risk; operational risk (including fraud and cyber risks); money laundering and terrorist financing risk; and legal and reputation risks," the committee added.

The committee prefers the term crypto-assets to cryptocurrency. These assets "do not reliably provide the standard functions of money and are unsafe to rely on as a medium of exchange or store of value," it contends.