Nuveen monthly dividend funds goes ex-dividend tomorrow

Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NVG) - $0.0655.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) - $0.0595.
Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) - $0.0565.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) - $0.0425.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) - $0.0315.
Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) - $0.0150.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) - $0.0535.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) - $0.0535.
Payable Apr. 1; for shareholders of record Mar. 15; ex-div Mar. 14.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox