On Track Innovations down 15% on Q4 earnings miss

On Track Innovations (OTIV -15.2% ) reported Q4 revenue decrease of 28.4% Y/Y to $4.53M, reflecting lower level of orders from the Asia-Pacific region and tariffs implemented by the United States on imports from China.

Recurring revenues, on an absolute dollar basis, were $1.2M (26% of revenues).

Q4 Gross margin improved by 147 bps to 47.9%.

Adj. EBITDA loss from continuing operations of $356k, compared to adj. EBITDA loss of $673k in 2017.

Q4 Expenses: R&D $782k (-10.9% Y/Y); Selling & Marketing $1.24M (-15.5% Y/Y); and G&A $978k (-11.3% Y/Y).

Net cash used in continuing operating activities YTD was $2.18M, compared to $3.13M a year ago.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year was $5.11M, compared to $7.79M a year ago.

OTI has taken steps to relocate manufacturing to other locations, after the tariffs implemented by the United States on imports from China, where the Company manufactures its products.

