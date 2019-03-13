Microsoft brings PC games to Xbox

Microsoft (MSFT +0.9% ) demonstrates its xCloud game streaming service a week before Google (GOOG +0.4% )(GOOGL +0.7% ) hosts its "future of gaming" event that's thought to include its streaming service.

Project xCloud streams games to PCs, consoles, and mobile devices. The service will enter public trials later this year.

Microsoft is also letting Xbox owners stream PC games to the console with a newly updated Wireless Display app. Players can Steam or other titles on the console using the regular Xbox controller.