Pareteum +23.5% to three-year highs, spurred by revenue growth

Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) is rallying hard after earnings, up 23.5% and one of Nasdaq's top movers after revenue more than tripled year-over-year and the company produced a solid forecast for 2019.

Shares today have reached their highest point in nearly three years, since the company was Elephant Talk Communications.

The 36-month backlog of $615M provides "significant visibility" into revenue potential, Chairman Hal Turner says on the company's call, noting also that Pareteum expects EBITDA and cash flows to turn positive by midyear.

