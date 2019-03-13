NorthStar Realty Europe -4.7% after Q4 revenue miss

NorthStar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) slumps 4.7% after Q4 total revenue of $28.4M fell short of the consensus estimate of $29.2M and fell 13% from the year-ago quarter.

Q4 cash available for distribution of 22 cents per share fell from 23 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $15.5M fell from $15.9M in Q3 and $16.3M in Q4 2017.

Q4 same-store net operating income increased 16% on increased recoverability of operating expenses and the year-ago quarter included a $0.9M write-off of straight-line rent related to an early termination at Portman Square.

