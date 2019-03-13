Take-Two rallies on with 5% gains amid Sony chatter

With traders jawing about a potential takeover by Sony (SNE +1%), Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) has added to a three-day rally with gains of 5.4% today.
Take-Two has been the subject of merger/acquisition speculation at numerous times in the past few years.
A higher close today would be the company's fourth straight higher finish; shares are 8.8% higher so far this week.
That's a comfortable rebound for longs who have endured a 31.2% drop over the past six months, a tough season for some sector participants.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox