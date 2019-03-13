Conatus up 22% ahead of Emricasan data presentation

Nano cap Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT +22.2% ) is up on more than a 4x surge in volume. Shares have rallied 43% this week.

Today, the company announced that detailed results from the Phase 2b ENCORE-PH study evaluating emricasan in patients with NASH cirrhosis and severe portal hypertension will be presented on April 13 at the European Association for the Study of the Liver Annual Meeting in Vienna.

Topline data from two other mid-stage studies, ENCORE-NF and ENCORE-LF, will be released in the coming months.