Tenneco Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 14th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.41 (-25.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.27B (+78.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ten has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.