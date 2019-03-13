Smart Sand Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 14th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (-51.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $48.33M (+12.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, snd has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.