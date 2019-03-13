Oracle Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, March 14th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.84 (+1.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.59B (-1.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, orcl has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 26 downward.

