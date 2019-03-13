RadNet Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 14th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (+38.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $248.21M (+5.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, rdnt has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.