Broadcom Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, March 14th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.22 (+2.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.83B (+9.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, avgo has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 9 downward.